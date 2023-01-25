Five applicants seek District 2 county commissioner seat

YORK – Five people are seeking to occupy the District 2 York County Commissioner seat.

The applications were taken between Jan. 5 and 19, upon the vacation of the seat when former commissioner, Kurt Bulgrin, was sworn in as the York County Assessor.

The county actually received eight applications – however, two individuals were from Douglas County and one person was from another district in York County, so they were deemed ineligible.

The individuals that will be considered for the District 2 seat on the county board are the following: Rick Pfeifer, LeRoy Ott Jr., Woody (Elwood) Ziegler Jr., Craig Runge and Kent Norquest.

The applicants will be interviewed by a panel consisting of York County Treasurer Megan Williams, York County Clerk Kelly Turner and York County Attorney Gary Olson.

The configuration of which officials sit on the deciding panel is dictated by state law.

That same panel will also make the final decision as to who will fulfill the duties of the commissioner position for that district for the next two years.

As explained by Clerk Turner, public interviews will be conducted Monday, Jan. 30, starting at 5 p.m., in the county commissioners’ meeting room. Present will be all the applicants and the panel of the deciding three county officials. The attorney, clerk and treasurer will interview the candidates. They will make a final decision, that night, as to who will take the oath of office.

The public is welcome to attend the interview session on Jan. 30, as these are open, public interviews.