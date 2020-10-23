 Skip to main content
Fiscal year’s sales tax receipts highest ever for the city
Fiscal year's sales tax receipts highest ever for the city

City Stock

YORK – Figures provided by the city show that the total sales tax receipts for the 2019-20 fiscal year were the highest they have ever been.

And that’s quite a feat, considering the pandemic situation that has existed much of this year.

The fiscal year runs from the beginning of October to the end of September.

In the fiscal year for 2019-20, the city took in $3,852,768 for the general fund and street fund.

In the fiscal year, the city took in $1,284,256 regarding LB 357 funds.

Last year, the sales tax receipts for the general fund and street come came in at $3,681,042 – and that figure had been higher than previous years.

While three months of this year were just slightly less than the same months last year (reflecting transactions from the height of the beginning of the pandemic), the other remaining nine months were higher.

The highest amount of sales tax receipts came in during September.

The lowest amount of sales tax receipts came in during July.

Those receipts reflect transactions that took place two months prior.

The general sales tax revenue covers operational costs for the city.

The LB 357 funds are used for special, earmarked projects such as the quiet zone.

