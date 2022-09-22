 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fiscal year ends with highest city sales tax total in history

  • 0
City Stock

YORK – The 2021-22 fiscal year has ended with the highest city sales tax total in the history of York.

According to figures from City Treasurer Pellie Thomas, the city took in $435,694.01, in sales tax receipts, for the month of September. This was also the highest amount for a September on record. This September’s receipts were $51,432 higher than September, 2021, which was a 12% increase.

The September receipts reflect transactions that took place in July.

The fiscal year’s total came in at $4,485,059. That was an 11% increase over the previous year (with the previous year being the first time the city’s sales tax receipts came in over $4 million in the fiscal year’s 12 months).

The 2021-22 fiscal year saw record totals in nearly all 12 months with only the June receipts being slightly under what was received last year (by only .79% or $2,812).

People are also reading…

The city’s 2021-22 budget for sales tax revenue was $3,956,000 – to the actual influx of $4,485,059 was a welcome outcome and a sign of York strong economy.

When it came to LB 357 funds (the city’s special ½% sales tax earmarked for certain projects), the total for the fiscal year was $1,495,019 – also a record high since the LB 357 measure was passed locally in 2014.

Another interesting note is that the budgeted revenue amount for LB 357 funds was $1,254,500 – so the actual revenue of $1,495,019 was well over.

While the increase in revenue is reflective of strong economic activity, it should be noted it could also be reflective of inflationary costs.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

International arms fair held in South Korea as sales increase

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News