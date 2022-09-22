Fiscal year ends with highest city sales tax total in history

YORK – The 2021-22 fiscal year has ended with the highest city sales tax total in the history of York.

According to figures from City Treasurer Pellie Thomas, the city took in $435,694.01, in sales tax receipts, for the month of September. This was also the highest amount for a September on record. This September’s receipts were $51,432 higher than September, 2021, which was a 12% increase.

The September receipts reflect transactions that took place in July.

The fiscal year’s total came in at $4,485,059. That was an 11% increase over the previous year (with the previous year being the first time the city’s sales tax receipts came in over $4 million in the fiscal year’s 12 months).

The 2021-22 fiscal year saw record totals in nearly all 12 months with only the June receipts being slightly under what was received last year (by only .79% or $2,812).

The city’s 2021-22 budget for sales tax revenue was $3,956,000 – to the actual influx of $4,485,059 was a welcome outcome and a sign of York strong economy.

When it came to LB 357 funds (the city’s special ½% sales tax earmarked for certain projects), the total for the fiscal year was $1,495,019 – also a record high since the LB 357 measure was passed locally in 2014.

Another interesting note is that the budgeted revenue amount for LB 357 funds was $1,254,500 – so the actual revenue of $1,495,019 was well over.

While the increase in revenue is reflective of strong economic activity, it should be noted it could also be reflective of inflationary costs.