First United Methodist Church, York

The church was completed and dedicated Sept. 14, 1873, by Dr. Raymond of the Biblical Institute at Evanston, Illinois. History books say “$1,100 had been subscribed from the membership, which was more than the indebtedness. This church was sold in 1880 – for five years, services were held in the city hall or Bell’s Hall.”

“In the winter of 1883-1884, Bell’s Hall was the scene of revival meetings. All seemed to think the time had come to build another church,” history accounts say. “These meetings had added largely to the membership. The Board of Trustees decided upon the corner of Seventh and Nebraska Avenue. The church was to cost no more than $12,000; it was decided there would be no building until $10,000 had been subscribed. On Feb. 27, 1886, the church was completed and dedicated by Bishop H. W. Warren.

But on Oct. 16, 1895, the church burned to the ground. The Sunday after the fire, the congregation assembled in an empty store building. The task of rebuilding was an arduous one, but the building went on and on Wednesday, Oct. 17, the anniversary of the fire, the new church was dedicated.

The Church School was added and dedicated on Dec. 11, 1910. This annex was remodeled in 1949. When the education wing was built, this area became the chapel and is now the large hall leading to the fellowship hall.