First United Methodist Church, York

The beautiful church at Seventh and Nebraska Avenue is a glimpse into this community’s history but also a statement of perseverance and faith through the years.
The history of the First United Methodist Church in York began in the home of David Baker – in June, 1871.
On May 14, in that year, according to local history books, “Rev. W. E. Morgan of the Rock River Conference preached in Brother Baker’s home. A few weeks later, Brother Baker gathered a number of Methodist pioneers together. This class consisted of 16 members.”
Then, on July 2, 1871, in a grove near the home of Brother Baker, the first quarterly meeting was held by J. B. Maxfield, presiding Elder of the Beatrice District.
W.H.B. Wilson, the preacher in charge of the West Blue Circuit, took charge of the new class until Brother Morgan was transferred to York in October, 1871. “At the time of his coming, there was no suitable place for holding services. The store of Brahmstadt and Kleinschmidt was in the process of being built – on Oct. 29, of that year, preaching services were held in this building. Carpenter benches, nail kegs and boards were used as seats.”
After that, until April, services were held in Father Baker’s home or the Buzzard School House.
In April, 1872, Rev. Morgan was again appointed to York and steps were taken for building the first Methodist Church in York. Its dimensions were to be 24x36 feet. The lumber to build the church was hauled from Lincoln on wagons. The church was located upon lots donated by the South Platte Land Company, at Seventh and Platte Avenue. The sum of $100 was secured from the Church Extension Society.
The church was completed and dedicated Sept. 14, 1873, by Dr. Raymond of the Biblical Institute at Evanston, Illinois. History books say “$1,100 had been subscribed from the membership, which was more than the indebtedness. This church was sold in 1880 – for five years, services were held in the city hall or Bell’s Hall.”
“In the winter of 1883-1884, Bell’s Hall was the scene of revival meetings. All seemed to think the time had come to build another church,” history accounts say. “These meetings had added largely to the membership. The Board of Trustees decided upon the corner of Seventh and Nebraska Avenue. The church was to cost no more than $12,000; it was decided there would be no building until $10,000 had been subscribed. On Feb. 27, 1886, the church was completed and dedicated by Bishop H. W. Warren.
But on Oct. 16, 1895, the church burned to the ground. The Sunday after the fire, the congregation assembled in an empty store building. The task of rebuilding was an arduous one, but the building went on and on Wednesday, Oct. 17, the anniversary of the fire, the new church was dedicated.
The Church School was added and dedicated on Dec. 11, 1910. This annex was remodeled in 1949. When the education wing was built, this area became the chapel and is now the large hall leading to the fellowship hall.
In 1962, the education wing was built to the north side of the church at a cost of $65,000. It housed nine classrooms on three levels. The former classrooms were then remodeled to become offices for the pastors and secretary.
The sanctuary was remodeled in 1976 and included new pews, pulpits, altar, carpeting and pew covers. The $24,000 project, with textured walls and ceiling, blended the historical setting and character of the sanctuary.
In 2011, construction was completed on the new fellowship hall and remodeling project and the face of the church became the one you see today.
The York Methodist Church, with its unique architecture, gleaming limestone exterior and beautiful stained-glass windows is one of the landmarks of the City of York.
Editor’s note: Please scroll down to see all the “The Houses Built By Faith” features, photo galleries and videos.