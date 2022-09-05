First semester at York University begins

YORK – There is an undeniable charge of excitement in the air on the campus of York University as the first semester (as a university) has started.

Major renovation projects are wrapping up, new banners and signs continue to appear around campus, faculty, staff, and administration are settling into new offices, athletic teams are getting in gear, and best of all…students are back.

While it is difficult to compete with the enthusiasm and anticipation of the opening days of college life and what they offer students as they step on campus and move into their residence halls, there is definitely something different about this year. New beginnings, new friends, new schedules, new home, the new name of York University.

The very first classes are being held in the completely renovated historical Hulitt Hall.

Signs indicating it is now York University have been hung, in the institution’s classic color of blue.

And students can be seen walking the sidewalks wearing new York University shirts and caps.

As said by Steddon Sikes, longtime staffer and a 1984 alumnus, “For those who have years, decades connected to this campus, transitioning to University isn’t a flip-the-switch type of mindset. But to the typical arriving freshman or transfer student who doesn’t have family history with this place, it has always been YU. I don’t think I’m alone in wanting this excitement to continue and to never dissipate. It’s fresh and fun and sets the entire academic year on its ear.

“Each student will have their own lens through which they will view their York experience,” Sikes said. “The entire faculty will individually and prayerfully embrace their roles in transforming lives. Thanks to our rich heritage, loyal supporters and a faithful, loving God, the York University tapestry is in good hands.”

The switch from York College to York University officially took place on July 1 and as students are now on campus, there are more indications of such.

Signage indicating York University will continue to increase over the course of this school year.