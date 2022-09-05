 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

First semester at York University begins

  • Updated
  • 0
York University first semester.jpg

Blue banners identifying the campus as York University now hang on the light poles on campus.

 Eryn Conyers photos

YORK – There is an undeniable charge of excitement in the air on the campus of York University as the first semester (as a university) has started.

Major renovation projects are wrapping up, new banners and signs continue to appear around campus, faculty, staff, and administration are settling into new offices, athletic teams are getting in gear, and best of all…students are back.

While it is difficult to compete with the enthusiasm and anticipation of the opening days of college life and what they offer students as they step on campus and move into their residence halls, there is definitely something different about this year. New beginnings, new friends, new schedules, new home, the new name of York University.

The very first classes are being held in the completely renovated historical Hulitt Hall.

Signs indicating it is now York University have been hung, in the institution’s classic color of blue.

People are also reading…

And students can be seen walking the sidewalks wearing new York University shirts and caps.

As said by Steddon Sikes, longtime staffer and a 1984 alumnus, “For those who have years, decades connected to this campus, transitioning to University isn’t a flip-the-switch type of mindset. But to the typical arriving freshman or transfer student who doesn’t have family history with this place, it has always been YU. I don’t think I’m alone in wanting this excitement to continue and to never dissipate. It’s fresh and fun and sets the entire academic year on its ear.

“Each student will have their own lens through which they will view their York experience,” Sikes said. “The entire faculty will individually and prayerfully embrace their roles in transforming lives. Thanks to our rich heritage, loyal supporters and a faithful, loving God, the York University tapestry is in good hands.”

The switch from York College to York University officially took place on July 1 and as students are now on campus, there are more indications of such.

Signage indicating York University will continue to increase over the course of this school year.

York U.jpg

York University students are sporting shirts and caps bearing the institution’s new name.
starting assembly.jpg

The opening assembly for York University was attended by all students and faculty.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

York man killed in train accident

York man killed in train accident

YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Chad Rutten, 44, of York, was killed shortly before 5 p.m., Thursday, after his…

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change may make air turbulence worse

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News