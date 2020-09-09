 Skip to main content
First railroad link in 1877, arrival of train called "great day"
York County 150 Years

First railroad link in 1877, arrival of train called "great day"

Old railroad house

This photograph, taken in 1903, showcases a railroad section foreman’s home which was exactly like all the others along the rails. All section foremen had the same style of house with the same dark red paint, explained former Palmer Museum Curator Kent Bedient. This house looked identical to the other railroad houses in York and York County. The photograph also features the important people whose work helped populate this area of the nation – the work crews. Here they are pictured with a hand car and trailer, ready to go to work on the railroad (according to handwritten notes left with the photograph).

 

 

 

Editor’s note: This was published in a York newspaper in the late 1800s, as the then-writer looked back on this momentous occasion.

No red-blooded community of the seventies (1870s) could remain long without a railroad. York County was one of these. The arrival of a railroad was the one great and important event in the development of any homeland.

As early as 1874, the Midland Pacific had extended its rails from Lincoln to Seward. Then the company went into foreclosure. It was taken over by Burlington and Missouri Company and in 1877 the line, later to be known as the Black Hills route, was extended from Seward to York, with the aid of funds voted by York County citizens. The first train arrived in York in August, 1877. The railroad company asked York County to vote bonds in the amount of $94,000. A total of 1,175 votes were cast in favor of the enterprise and residents of the town of York added another $10,000.

It was a great day when the first train arrived. No event of succeeding years was so freighted with enterprise and high expectation. York continued to be the western terminus of the branch until 1878 when the rails starting west reached Aurora in 1879.

The road kept to the high ground to the north of the little town of York nestling in the valley of Beaver. A new cluster of stores and houses sprung up near the railroad station which was named New York, It never reached the status of an incorporated town.

