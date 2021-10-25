First month in fiscal year shows substantial increase in city sales tax receipts

YORK – The first month in the city’s new fiscal year is showing record-breaking city sales tax receipts, according to figures provided by the York City Clerk.

For the month of October (which reflects transactions that took place in August), the city took in $390,402.42 in city sales tax revenue. That is the highest monthly total since last August – and that total, in 2020, was the second highest on record since the city sales tax was instituted.

The total for this October was $40,558.90 more than in October of 2020 – which is a 10.39% increase.

In the last 12 months, the city has taken in $4,091,558.62 in city sales tax receipts.

The sales tax revenues that come into the city’s general and street funds are used for municipal operations.

Regarding LB357 funds, the city took in $130,134.14, which is $13,519.63 more than in the same month last year.

The LB357 funds are used for special, earmarked projects.

