First-hand perspectives in history

YORK - Freshmen at York High School spent the past week learning about the 20th anniversary of 9/11 through activities and videos. Friday, they were able to hear a webinar hosted by the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York.
English teacher, Abbey Breinig, has been teaching at York High School for the past five years. She started her career teaching in Sumner before making it to York County.
Breinig said she likes to travel. Before teaching, she used to work for Scheels during which she was able to visit places. She visited New York in 2002, one year after Sept. 11, 2001.
“There was still dirt that they were clearing out,” Breinig said. “I was the age of my freshmen the first year I was there. I’ve been there five times, and I’ve been to the museum four times.”
Breinig said most of her freshmen this year were born in 2007, so they were born several years after the tragedy occurred.
“I was surprised of how many kids who knew something about it,” Breinig said. “They’ve had different teachers who have given them a little information here and there. It was exciting to hear them ask questions.”
The days before 9/11 were spent doing several activities to prepare for the webinar Friday. One activity was for them to write a personal narrative based on a timeline. They saw the timeline, and they were able to trace their own lives from what they remember.
“You want to be able to give them some more context of what they’re learning. The students have been working in the same groups all week.”
Another activity they had to do was describe a picture they saw from that day in 100 words. They had to assume what the people were thinking and how they felt while being in the situation.
Breinig said she was able to sign up for the webinar for free. One bonus to be in the United States is that the Smithsonian museums are free. She said various museums have resources for students and teachers to access.
“You can even sign up for an interactive tour,” Breinig said. “The museums can take you on a tour around the building on a selfie stick. There are so many opportunities they provide for teachers. You just have to look for them.”
A few of the speakers on the webinar were 9/11 family members Cait Leavey, Brielle Saracini and John Spade. There were also first responders from the FDNY and the PAPD and a student on 9/11.
Breinig said her students have been making connections from the past to events happening in the world currently. She said she tries to find any way to open the walls of the classroom.
“Just hearing them talk about it from day one to day two is amazing. This is the age where kids have everything at the tip of their fingers. They can find anything on the internet. I’ve been slowly trying to submerge them to what is going on now.”
As an English teacher, Breinig said she is trying to help make connections between school and real-life events.
“The world is much bigger than the walls of the school, and it is much bigger than just York, Nebraska. Things happen like this to everyday people. They weren’t just picked to have this happen.”
Even though her freshman students are the ones who will be attending the webinar, Breinig said her senior teaching assistant wanted to bring a few friends to attend. Breinig said if it goes well, she will adjust her schedule to show her senior English class the same video.
Breinig said she has a few lessons in mind for the students to learn as they studied the history of 9/11 this week.
“There is a lot of fragility to life,” Breinig said. “Hate has been around for a long time, and it is important to be nice to people. This is a topic that touches every kid.”