First-hand perspectives in history

“You want to be able to give them some more context of what they’re learning. The students have been working in the same groups all week.”

Another activity they had to do was describe a picture they saw from that day in 100 words. They had to assume what the people were thinking and how they felt while being in the situation.

Breinig said she was able to sign up for the webinar for free. One bonus to be in the United States is that the Smithsonian museums are free. She said various museums have resources for students and teachers to access.

“You can even sign up for an interactive tour,” Breinig said. “The museums can take you on a tour around the building on a selfie stick. There are so many opportunities they provide for teachers. You just have to look for them.”

A few of the speakers on the webinar were 9/11 family members Cait Leavey, Brielle Saracini and John Spade. There were also first responders from the FDNY and the PAPD and a student on 9/11.

Breinig said her students have been making connections from the past to events happening in the world currently. She said she tries to find any way to open the walls of the classroom.