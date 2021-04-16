First 17 County Leadership class graduates

“Developing leaders is a key to the future success of our county, so we are being proactive to provide a program dedicated to this. We know improved leadership will make our local businesses stronger and provide for the leadership in the county to keep moving forward,” said Derek Dauel, development coordinator.

“Service leaders are there, it’s a matter of the being comfortable enough to step forward,” said York County Development Corporation Director Lisa Hurley. “By impacting one person at a time, that creates a climate in which people want to live in York County.”

“We were thrilled with the individuals who participated in the program this year,” said Dauel. “There was a variety of individuals from a variety of businesses and we had entry level managers as well as individuals who are the leaders of their entire organization. I heard participants tell me how they appreciated the theory of leadership as well as practical tools that individuals applied in their business immediately after class.”

"Leadership is more than quippy adages, and it's more than job titles,” said Roush, one of this year’s graduates. “Good quality leadership that galvanizes groups and helps to achieve meaningful work is about listening, emotional intelligence, and investing in the whole person of each individual. 17-County Leadership is deeply rooted in those principles and the program makes it actionable. Beyond a more sense of completion or community involvement, the program digs deep into the practicality of what makes leadership. I was challenged and stretched to not only think critically but be proactive in implementing new found skills and approaches to team building and marketplace performance. Completing this program has made me better. I can't recommend 17-County Leadership enough."