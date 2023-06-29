YORK – The fireworks stands in York have officially opened and will remain open until midnight on the Fourth of July.

According to city ordinances, fireworks may be sold and purchased between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. each day. Those are the same hours during which they can be discharged.

The hours are extended to midnight on the Fourth of July only.

Local officials want everyone to remember that bottle rockets and sky lanterns are not allowed.

People illegally discharging fireworks after or before the allowable hours could be subject to fines.

And everyone is reminded to not shoot fireworks onto other people’s property and to keep debris out of the streets.

If anyone has concerns or complaints about misuse of fireworks, including discharge after hours, they should call the police department at 402-363-2640.

The York Fire Department would also like to make everyone aware that due to the lack of adequate rainfall this year the region is experiencing very dry conditions. This means an increase in grass fires. They ask that everyone use extreme caution and follow the below tips to ensure a fun and safe holiday!

• Have one person lighting and handling your fireworks.

• Know what you are using and any related safety information.

• Buy only legal, consumer-grade products from a licensed dealer.

• Keep water on hand and wet the area once you are finished.

• Use a level, solid ground for launch.

• Be aware of your surroundings.

• Keep kids and pets safe.

• Take time to prepare your home and yard.

Firecracker Frenzy will take place Monday, July 3 at the York County Fairgrounds. The Wild Hawgs will again be selling concessions to those in the grandstands and in the parking areas. Gates open at 8 p.m. and the show will begin at dusk (approximately 9:45 or 10 p.m.).

Madonna Mogul with the York Chamber would also like to remind everyone heading out to the fairgrounds for Firecracker Frenzy that there is road construction on Nebraska between 19th and A Street. A visual guide of the alternative routes can be found at https://yorkchamber.org/frenzy/. After the show, law enforcement from the City of York and the York County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand directing traffic.

Meanwhile, another holiday weekend reminder is being stressed by representatives of York Adopt A Pet regarding the effect fireworks can have on animals, particularly dogs.

Lamoine Roth from YAAP explained that “a dog’s ears are very sensitive and they don’t understand where this noise is coming from. If you have a dog or cat, pet rabbit or any other type of pet, take them inside. Put them in a bathroom, basement -- even the garage is better than being outside. If possible turn on a radio or TV to help dilute the noises coming through the walls. The volunteers at York Adopt a Pet will be overwhelmed with dogs coming into the shelter. Some dogs who bolt are never found. It is a terrifying ordeal when a dog is so scared that they just run and run. Unfortunately with all the fireworks going off in city limits, they can’t get away from the noise and sometimes run out into the country.”

If someone finds a dog running loose they are encouraged to call their local law enforcement agency and/or YAAP so efforts can be made to return animals back to their owners.

Above all, use precautions and have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.