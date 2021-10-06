Firearms seized after pursuit that ends near Henderson

SEWARD AND YORK COUNTIES – On Monday, Oct. 4, a pursuit that started in Seward County and ended in Henderson resulted in the arrest of a man and the seizure of six firearms.
It began at 8:35 a.m., when a Seward County deputy initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near the Seward exit. The vehicle was a 2020 Mazda CX-5 rental, according to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department.
“Throughout the traffic stop, the deputy became suspicious that the driver and female passenger were involved in criminal activity,” the Seward Sheriff’s office said. “The odor of marijuana was also present. When the deputy explained that he would be conducting a probable cause search of the vehicle, the driver jumped out of the patrol vehicle, ran to his vehicle and fled. A pursuit was initiated.”
The Mazda reached speeds of 120 mph as it traveled westbound and passed other vehicles on the shoulder. Near mile marker 338 (the Hampton exit), the vehicle drove into the median, made a U-turn and proceeded eastbound. The vehicle then exited I-80 at the Henderson exit, mile marker 342. As it exited, the driver lost control, left the roadway, struck a culvert and rolled the vehicle. Paramedics were called to the scene while deputies and state troopers worked to pull the driver and female passenger from the wreckage. Responding to the scene were the Bradshaw and Henderson fire and rescue squads.
While the occupants were being treated for their injuries, a search of the vehicle was conducted and law enforcement officers located six illegal firearms.
The driver, El-Shah Amon Royster, 37, of St Louis, Mo., was arrested in York County for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, six counts of possession of a deadly weapon (firearm) by a prohibited person and six counts of possession of a deadly weapon (firearm) while in the commission of a felony.
The female passenger was interviewed and released.