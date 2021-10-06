Firearms seized after pursuit that ends near Henderson

SEWARD AND YORK COUNTIES – On Monday, Oct. 4, a pursuit that started in Seward County and ended in Henderson resulted in the arrest of a man and the seizure of six firearms.

It began at 8:35 a.m., when a Seward County deputy initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near the Seward exit. The vehicle was a 2020 Mazda CX-5 rental, according to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department.

“Throughout the traffic stop, the deputy became suspicious that the driver and female passenger were involved in criminal activity,” the Seward Sheriff’s office said. “The odor of marijuana was also present. When the deputy explained that he would be conducting a probable cause search of the vehicle, the driver jumped out of the patrol vehicle, ran to his vehicle and fled. A pursuit was initiated.”

