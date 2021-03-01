Firearm and drug case ends with jail and probation

YORK – A man accused of illegal firearm and drug possession after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County has been sentenced to a term of jail and probation.

He appeared in York County District Court for sentencing this past week.

Christian S. Lizotte, 28, of Steamboat Springs, Colo., was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; possession of a firearm while committing a felony, two counts, both Class 2 felonies; carrying a concealed weapon, three counts, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony.

The case was eventually amended to just the one count of an exceptionally hazardous drug and Lizotte pleaded not guilty to that remaining county.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed with the county court, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty on Interstate 80 when he saw a vehicle travelling in the passing lane and then quickly moving to the driving lane and then quickly turning into the 351 rest area. The trooper said the driver – Lizotte – quickly exited the vehicle and continued to watch the patrol unit.