Fire protection is a community asset for Cordova folks

CORDOVA -- A solid core of 35 volunteers stand by 24-7 to respond when bad things happen to the good people of Cordova.

Longtime member Lance Larson explained the department, which does not have an ambulance, responds to fire calls with several members trained to provide basic medical assistance.

“We go help” when neighboring departments respond with ambulances, Larson said, “but we have no ambulance of our own.”

Larson has served the community in his volunteer fireman capacity some 20 years, over which time he has held various offices within the department’s administrative structure.

The Cordova emergency rolling stock includes three pumper trucks and two tankers, but not for long if current plans come to fruition.

Larson said the department’s next acquisition project will be a grass rig. That’s firefighter lingo for a down-sized, fast, maneuverable, 4-wheel-drive, tank-equipped truck. Such vehicles are especially effective in assaults on sprawling, spreading grass fires. Typically, hose-equipped firefighters operate from a sturdy platform mounted in front of the grass rig’s grill.

In a couple years, Larson said, Cordova will look to add another pumper to its fire suppression fleet.

Cordova’s fire hall is located “right in the middle of town,” Larson said, for quick and central access to responders when needed.

As of the 2000 census there were 127 people in 62 households that included 38 families residing in the village.

Originally known as Hunkins to honor pioneer Benjamin Hunkins, the town was platted in 1887 when the railroad extended to that point. Due to similarity with the name of another post office in Nebraska, Hunkins was renamed Cordova after Cordova, Spain, to avoid confusion.

A post office has been in operation at Cordova since 1888.

The village of Cordova will be found on Hwy 76A a short drive south of the Utica exit from I-80.