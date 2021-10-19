Fire patrol active again

EXETER -- The Exeter Volunteer Fire Department is proactive about safety. After missing a few years because of COVID, the department revamped and restarted their Junior Fire Patrol program which is open to Exeter-Milligan fifth and sixth graders.

This year the program changed from a four-week night schedule to just one Saturday crammed full of great information and fun.

The course is hands on with lots of practical knowledge. Fifth graders attended this year’s program, having a fantastic time learning the ropes at the fire department.

Their day started with a group discussion on personal and home safety. They learned how to check their home smoke detectors and how often the batteries should be changed.

Part of that discussion was practicing stop, drop and roll and learning why it works and why it is important.

Some of their discussion focused on fires at home, some of the hazards including clothes dryers, space heaters and electrical cords. They detailed an escape plan along with creating a diagram of their plan and talking about safe meeting spots.

“The kids are thinking about these situations and asking questions about them,” explained Hope Strate, who has taken the reins of the program.