Fire erupts at York apartment complex, at least one person critically injured

YORK – A fire erupted at an apartment complex at 1225 North Lincoln Avenue at approximately 6 p.m., in York, on Thursday, Feb. 3, with at least one person being transported to York General Hospital.

At the scene, no information was available as to the cause or the situation at hand, but at least one person was critically injured in what appeared to be life threatening injuries.

There was a strong law enforcement presence at the scene, with the Nebraska State Patrol, the York County Sheriff’s Department and the York Police Department on the scene. York Fire Department responded quickly, as there was black smoke coming from a second story window and they requested mutual aid from the Waco Fire Department.

Black smoke was coming from the building, from that apartment window on the south side of the complex, and there was also smoke coming from a window on the west side of the building.

Firefighters, assisted by York Police officers, made their way inside, through a second floor window and pulled a man from the burning building. CPR was performed on the individual and he was quickly transported to the ambulance.