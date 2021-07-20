Fire department responds to laundromat situation

Acting Fire Chief Tony Bestwick was heard saying upon arrival (per scanner communication) that the fire was likely electrical in nature. The Nebraska Public Power District was called to cut power to the facility and the city water department was notified because of the possibility of using a large amount of water.

“On arrival, it was determined that the whole building was full of smoke from the ceiling to the floor. Engine 620 hooked up to the hydrant at Second and Lincoln Avenue and an interior attack was made on the fire. Interior crew found the fire to be a coin-operated pop machine with an electrical issue. The machine itself was burning along with the plastic front cover. This was quickly and efficiently put out. Overhaul was done to the wall behind the pop machine and it was determined that the fire had gotten into the wall. Sheet rock had to be pulled and fire put out on some smoldering 2x4 wall studs. The building was thoroughly ventilated and the storage sheds on the east side of the building were checked for fire extension. There was none.”