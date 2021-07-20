 Skip to main content
Fire department responds to laundromat situation
Fire department responds to laundromat situation

laundromat fire

Firefighters responded to the Washing Well laundromat in York at Second and Platte Avenue late Monday afternoon as smoke could be seen coming from the building. Upon entry, an active fire scene was confirmed.

 News-Times/Melanie Wilkinson

YORK – The York Fire Department was dispatched late afternoon, Monday, July 19, to the Washing Well laundromat where smoke could be seen coming from the building.

The report of a fire came in at approximately 4 p.m.

An active fire was discovered upon arrival and several trucks with added manpower were utilized.

Acting Fire Chief Tony Bestwick was heard saying upon arrival (per scanner communication) that the fire was likely electrical in nature. The Nebraska Public Power District was called to cut power to the facility and the city water department was notified because of the possibility of using a large amount of water.

“On arrival, it was determined that the whole building was full of smoke from the ceiling to the floor. Engine 620 hooked up to the hydrant at Second and Lincoln Avenue and an interior attack was made on the fire. Interior crew found the fire to be a coin-operated pop machine with an electrical issue. The machine itself was burning along with the plastic front cover. This was quickly and efficiently put out. Overhaul was done to the wall behind the pop machine and it was determined that the fire had gotten into the wall. Sheet rock had to be pulled and fire put out on some smoldering 2x4 wall studs. The building was thoroughly ventilated and the storage sheds on the east side of the building were checked for fire extension. There was none.”

Bestwick said there was extenstive smoke damage to the laundromat and water damage to the floor.

All York fire units returned to service at 5:15 p.m.

“During this call, a transfer was called for from York General Hospital and this call was taken care of with available personnel,” Bestwick said. “Thanks to the 911 center for their assistance, the city public works department, the York Police Department and NPPD.”

