Fire chief interviews conducted

YORK – The process is underway to fill the position of York Fire Chief.

During this past week’s regular meeting of the York City Council, City Administrator Sue Crawford said “one of our priorities has been to fill vacancies and HR has been doing a great job. On Friday (Oct. 8) we will have interviews all day for fire chief.”

The position has been technically vacant since the resignation of former chief, Mike Lloyd, in early October, 2019. Since that time, Tony Bestwick has been serving as the interim fire chief.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once the fire chief position is filled, that will complete the list of fulfilling vacancies that had existed. It wasn’t that long ago that the city was faced with vacancies in the positions of city administrator, public works director, asset manager and human resources director. All of those have been filled.

In other business, Crawford told the council that asset manager Dan Aude has been going through the city’s codes, looking at which are obsolete, need corrections or need to be changed as the city evolves. In turn, York City Attorney Charles Campbell has also been working on those proposed ordinance changes – all of which will have to come before the city council for the changes to be made official.