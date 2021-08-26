Fire/ambulance proposed budget includes new ambulance, station remodeling

Also in need of replacement is an ambulance – and this can be achieved with a one-time payment thanks to reserves and money received by the city due to the American Rescue Plan Act. The cost of $320,000 is an estimate based on current replacement costs and inflation. Bestwick explained that Squad 10 currently has 121,000 miles on it. It will take approximately 220 days for the new squad to be built.

Another project that will benefit from the American Rescue Plan Act funds will be remodeling work at the fire station. This project has been discussed for many years, with no action ever taken. This would be an $85,000 expense in the next fiscal year.

The cost, Bestwick said, “is an estimate by our building committee. We hope to have some firm numbers in the future. Our current station was built in 1969. Various parts of the station have been remodeled. The living quarters and the dormitory have basically not been touched since 1969. A new kitchen, bathrooms, private bedrooms, an exhaust system for vehicles, updating of the electric system, updating the HVAC, and updating the office on the first floor are a few things that need to be done. Also, this building is inefficient on the heating and air side. There is also no insulation on the second floor.”

Also included in the fire/ambulance budget for the next fiscal year is the replacement of the old 1997 GMC Yukon – this expenditure was supposed to take place five years ago but the previous administration cancelled the purchase after the order had been placed. Now it is back in. The replacement vehicle is to be a ½-ton pickup with equipment, bed cap, radios, lights, sirens and reflecting markings. This vehicle is a support vehicle which helps safely transport first responders to emergency scenes. It is also used for building inspection, training support and in a variety of different ways. The $50,000 expenditure will be covered by federal American Rescue Plan dollars received by the city. Because of using those funds, this can be a one-time purchase with no lingering payments into the future.

