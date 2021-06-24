Fillmore County inmate returned to state custody

LINCOLN -- An inmate, sentenced out of Fillmore County, who went missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln on June 7 has been returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).

Mia Montes was booked into the Lancaster County jail on June 18 prior to her return to NDCS.

Montes started her sentence on November 27, 2019. She was sentenced to four to eight years on charges out of Fillmore County that include multiple drug related charges as well as vehicle offenses, including driving under the influence. Montes has a parole eligibility date of September 13, 2021 and a tentative release date of September 13, 2023.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.