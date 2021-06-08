 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fillmore County inmate missing from community correctional facility
0 comments
top story

Fillmore County inmate missing from community correctional facility

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mia Montes

LINCOLN – Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L).

Mia Montes left her place of employment in the community on Monday, but she did not return to the facility. The electronic monitoring device she was wearing had been removed and was later found on the side of the road.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Montes started her sentence on November 27, 2019. She was sentenced to four to eight years on charges out of Fillmore County that include multiple drug-related charges as well as vehicle offenses, including driving under the influence. Montes has a parole eligibility date of September 13, 2021 and a tentative release date of September 13, 2023.

Montes is a 23-year old Hispanic woman, 5’3”, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch lava cascade from Icelandic volcano

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News