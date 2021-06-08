Fillmore County inmate missing from community correctional facility

LINCOLN – Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L).

Mia Montes left her place of employment in the community on Monday, but she did not return to the facility. The electronic monitoring device she was wearing had been removed and was later found on the side of the road.

Montes started her sentence on November 27, 2019. She was sentenced to four to eight years on charges out of Fillmore County that include multiple drug-related charges as well as vehicle offenses, including driving under the influence. Montes has a parole eligibility date of September 13, 2021 and a tentative release date of September 13, 2023.

Montes is a 23-year old Hispanic woman, 5’3”, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.