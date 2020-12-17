 Skip to main content
Fifty-two new COVID cases confirmed in health district
YORK – Four Corners Health Department officials are reporting 52 new cases of COVID-19 in the health district in the past two days (Dec. 15-16).

There were 12 new cases confirmed in York County, bringing the cumulative total here to 1,288.

There were 29 new cases confirmed in Seward County, bringing the cumulative total there to 1,485.

Butler County saw eight new cases, bringing the total there to 703.

And Polk County had only three new cases, bringing the total there to 451.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is now at 3,927. There have been 438 new cases in the past 14 days, with 176 of those cases recorded in the past seven days, health officials report.

Testing remains active with nearly 5,400 people being tested in York County alone since the pandemic began. Since the pandemic began, 39 percent of the total population of the county has been tested based on latest population figures.

Since the pandemic began, 9.35 percent of the county’s population has tested positive for COVID-19.

In York County, 53 residents have required hospitalization.

And there have been nine deaths confirmed as being COVID-related.

The risk dial remains in the red, “severe” category. The risk dial assessment will be updated on Friday.

