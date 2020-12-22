Fifty-one new COVID cases reported in health district

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 in the district, in the last two days (Dec. 19-21).

York County has had 22 new cases in the past two days, bringing the cumulative total here to 1,324. Comparing the most recent population figures of the county with the cumulative number of cases, 9.31 percent of the county’s population has had COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Seward County had 26 new cases in the same timeframe, bringing the cumulative total there to 1,532.

In the past two days, Butler County had only two new cases, bringing the total there to 708.

And Polk County only had one new case, bringing the total there to 457.

Health officials say the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is now at 4,021. There have been 341 new cases in the past 14 days, with 146 of those cases recorded in the past week.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 53 confirmed COVID-related deaths in the health district. There have been 18 deaths in Seward County, 15 in Polk County, 10 in York County and 10 in Butler County.

Since the pandemic began, 79 people from Seward County have required hospitalization; 56 people have required hospitalization in York County; 28 people from Butler County have been hospitalized; and 25 people from Polk County have required that level of care.

