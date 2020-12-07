 Skip to main content
Fifty-five new COVID-19 cases reported in York County
Fifty-five new COVID-19 cases reported in York County

YORK – In the past two days, there have been 55 new cases of COVID-19 reported in York County, according to officials with the Four Corners Health Department.

That brings the cumulative total number of cases in York County to 1,162.

In the past two days, there were 83 new cases reported in the health district, bringing the total cumulative total to 3,572. There were 641 new cases in the past 14 days, with 315 being in the last week.

In the past two days, there were 13 new cases in Butler County, bringing the total there to 654. There were 12 new cases in Seward County, bringing the total there to 1,327. And in Polk County, there were only three new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 429.

By far, the highest number of new cases, in the past week, has been in York County – compared to the other three counties in the health district. York County saw 147 new cases in that one-week time frame, compared to 79 in Butler County, 67 in Seward County and 22 in Polk County.

The risk dial remains in the red – severe – category on the risk dial, which is now at 3.31. This is the most severe risk rating that the health district has been in since the dial was created. Last week, the dial was at 3.19; the week before it was at 3.25; and the week before that it was at 3.25.

Testing continues to be very active throughout the health district. So far, there have been 5,170 people tested in York County; 4,865 people have been tested in Seward County; 2,698 have been tested in Butler County; and 1,332 people have been tested in Polk County.

Hospitalizations have occurred for residents in all four counties. The following is the total number of hospitalizations in each county, since the pandemic began: York County, 50; Seward County, 74; Butler County, 27; and Polk County, 25.

While early on in the pandemic, the age group with the most cases was predominantly those in their 20s. Four Corners’ statistics, however, are now showing an almost even number of cases in the age groups of those in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.

Since the pandemic began, 8.44 percent of York County residents have had COVID-19.

