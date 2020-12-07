Fifty-five new COVID-19 cases reported in York County

YORK – In the past two days, there have been 55 new cases of COVID-19 reported in York County, according to officials with the Four Corners Health Department.

That brings the cumulative total number of cases in York County to 1,162.

In the past two days, there were 83 new cases reported in the health district, bringing the total cumulative total to 3,572. There were 641 new cases in the past 14 days, with 315 being in the last week.

In the past two days, there were 13 new cases in Butler County, bringing the total there to 654. There were 12 new cases in Seward County, bringing the total there to 1,327. And in Polk County, there were only three new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 429.

By far, the highest number of new cases, in the past week, has been in York County – compared to the other three counties in the health district. York County saw 147 new cases in that one-week time frame, compared to 79 in Butler County, 67 in Seward County and 22 in Polk County.

