HENDERSON -- This year marks the 5th annual Market in the Park. The event takes place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the downtown park during Henderson Community Days on Saturday, July 15. Reesa Real, the event creator is excited to celebrate the 5th anniversary of Market in the Park. Come check out the event and make sure to say hello to Reesa. “I will be handing out mini beach balls to kids under 12 years old, the kids should have no problem finding me, I will be wearing a beach ball cover vest!”

Reesa is so blessed to be able to make this event happen for five years now! “The past 5 years I have seen many changes to the craft show such as new and a wider variety of crafters and vendors such as adding boutiques to food vendors and food trucks.”

This year the picnic shelter is being opened up to county and local non-profit organizations.

Come, enjoy a fun day out with friends and family, you will find anything from homemade crafts, yummy Teas, makeup, popcorn and so much more! Trust me you are not going to want to miss it!

This year we have some amazing crafters and vendors as well as food and beverage providers they include: Paper Pie; Mom & Daughter Homemade Crafts; Rebellious Rose; Strange Makes; Jeane’s Walkins; Steeped Tea; Thirty One; Black Sheep Products, LLC; Deb’s Crafts; Domok Creations; Epicure; Avon; inspirational; Norwex; Tastefully Simple; Evelyn After; ReyneStar LLC; Driewer Designs; Sweet Anee Creations; Triple E Signs; Angie’s Subzero; Christals Crafty Corner; Teddybear Mobile; Paparazzi; Cub Scouts Troop 173; Billie’s Grilled Cheese; JP Kettle Corn; Jamber-Q; The Pour House and Kona Ice.