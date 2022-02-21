FFA Week begins at McCool with critter show 'n tell

MCCOOL JUNCTION – McCool Junction’s FFA Chapter is proud of all it does; justifiably so for a small school whose 55-member roster impresses.

What this especially lively chapter did Monday to open FFA Week was host the community and especially elementary and pre-school students to get a wee taste of farm life.

With high school students on hand to help out, the young ones wandered through the Clay Real Memorial FFA Barn observing – and frequently interacting with – creatures great and small; from chicks to cattle, goats to guinea pigs, turtles to trout.

McCool FFA advisor Dana Hall, a 15-year veteran directing ag education at the school, took freshman members to York High for a Greenhand Degree (beginning FFA student) session with state and national officials later Monday evening.

Thursday the chapter will prepare and serve a breakfast of French toast, bacon and eggs to school faculty and staff. There will be dress-up themes each day as well.

Hall said discretion was the better part of valor in the decision to pull the plug on traditional Drive Your Tractor to School Day this year in the face of weather forecasts promising a return to miserable cold the entire week.

Activities wrap up in the high school gym at 2:30 p.m. Friday with a community ag pep rally and FFA Olympics. Events include sheep herding (rumor has it the ‘sheep’ will resemble balloons), butter carving and cow milking contests, among other fun and games.