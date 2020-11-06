 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FFA Harvest Moon celebration adjusts
0 comments
featured

FFA Harvest Moon celebration adjusts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kassidy Stuckey and Emory Conrad

York FFA members Kassidy Stuckey (left) and Emory Conrad (right) are working  hard in preparation for this year’s York FFA Harvest Moon festival.

YORK -- York FFA’s Harvest Moon event will go on, despite COVID-19.

Typically Harvest Moon is a gala event, drawing a large crowd. Coronavirus concerns have prevented organizers from having a “normal” Harvest Moon event. This year much of Harvest Moon, slated for Sunday, Nov. 8, will be virtual. Silent auction items will be on display 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center lobby. There is no ticket required. Items include grills, a snow blower, holiday décor and items made by FFA members. Masks are required, and all bidding is online at yorkffa.com.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A talent show will go on, and York FFA is asking for your votes. The pre-recorded acts will be judged by a panel – and public votes. The performances will be posted on the York FFA Facebook page. Votes are $1 each, and can be purchased online at yorkffa.com. Voting continues through November 15. Proceeds will go to the Peyton Parker Lane Playground.

If you have a sweet tooth, York Middle School FFA will have cupcakes to go. Funds raised are pooled for a split-the-pot contest. The lucky, hungry winner who gets a crème-filled cupcake will get part of the money; the other portion will go towards the beautification of Downtown York.

York FFA sponsor Rachelle Staehr said the students are excited the event is happening. “They’re really happy to have some sort of fundraiser – even though it looks different,” Staehr said

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

House fire on Iowa Avenue
Local News

House fire on Iowa Avenue

  • Updated

The York fire department is responding to a house fire at 410 Iowa Ave. Upon arrival smoke was visible from the residence but no one was home …

Republican Lauren Boebert wins bitter Colorado House race
Govt. & Politics

Republican Lauren Boebert wins bitter Colorado House race

  • Updated

DENVER (AP) — Republican businesswoman Lauren Boebert, a political newcomer and ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, defeated Democrat and former state lawmaker Diane Mitsch in a hard-fought race for a rural Colorado U.S. House seat in a district that's the size of Pennsylvania.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News