FFA Harvest Moon celebration adjusts

YORK -- York FFA’s Harvest Moon event will go on, despite COVID-19.

Typically Harvest Moon is a gala event, drawing a large crowd. Coronavirus concerns have prevented organizers from having a “normal” Harvest Moon event. This year much of Harvest Moon, slated for Sunday, Nov. 8, will be virtual. Silent auction items will be on display 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center lobby. There is no ticket required. Items include grills, a snow blower, holiday décor and items made by FFA members. Masks are required, and all bidding is online at yorkffa.com.

A talent show will go on, and York FFA is asking for your votes. The pre-recorded acts will be judged by a panel – and public votes. The performances will be posted on the York FFA Facebook page. Votes are $1 each, and can be purchased online at yorkffa.com. Voting continues through November 15. Proceeds will go to the Peyton Parker Lane Playground.

If you have a sweet tooth, York Middle School FFA will have cupcakes to go. Funds raised are pooled for a split-the-pot contest. The lucky, hungry winner who gets a crème-filled cupcake will get part of the money; the other portion will go towards the beautification of Downtown York.

York FFA sponsor Rachelle Staehr said the students are excited the event is happening. “They’re really happy to have some sort of fundraiser – even though it looks different,” Staehr said