Felony cases at an all-time high in York County

YORK – The number of felony cases filed in 2021 were at an all-time high according to York County Attorney John Lyons.

In his quarterly case report made to the York County Commissioners, he said there were 286 open felony cases as of the close of business on Dec. 30.

In 2021, he said there were 45 felony convictions and five felony cases dismissed.

Regarding felony filings that took place in 2021, Lyons said his office filed 240. That compares to 171 in 2020; 120 in 2019; 127 in 2018; 136 in 2017; 82 in 2016; 120 in 2015; 99 in 2014; and 105 in 2013. Prior to those years, the felony case filings were always below 100 a year.

Lyons said, “With 240 filings in 2021, we have nearly tripled the previous 19-year average of felony prosecutions in York County of 81 filings a year.