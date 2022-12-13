Felonies dismissed against York man

YORK – Following a plea agreement six felony charges against a York man were dismissed in a case involving dealing methamphetamine and having illegal weapons.

An investigation led to a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 Block of North Platte Avenue and the subsequent arrest of Travis Ford, 52, of York and the subsequent filing of seven felonies against him.

According to court documents, Ford was at the residence when local law enforcement officers arrived.

During a search of the property, the officers found the following, according to court documents:

• In a bedroom over a garage, they found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, raw marijuana in a bag, marijuana roaches, “new sale” baggies capable of containing user amounts of methamphetamine, a plastic jar with raw marijuana, box containing paraphernalia with a scale and white crystalline powder, smoking devices, an Altoid can with THC tool holder insert, a THC vape pen, sales receipt book, sale bag containing methamphetamine, a scale on a dresser, two knives, a capsule with methamphetamine residue, a nylon pouch with a bong, a red straw with methamphetamine on it, a wallet not belonging to Ford, two bags of marijuana, baggies of a white crystal substance, a large quantity of glass pipes containing methamphetamine residue and bags containing methamphetamine.

• In another bedroom: two bongs and an Altoid can with tool holder insert.

The residence was confirmed to be 471 feet from the Faith Emmanuel Lutheran School.

It was also noted that law enforcement knew Ford has “contacts in the state of Texas and Ford himself did admit during a consensual conversation that he ran from police in Texas to avoid arrest. Ford is also suspected of fleeing from York Police officers on March 16. He has demonstrated a history of failure to appear and has had a total of eight arrest warrants issued in the past out of York County.”

In this case, he was charged with delivery of a controlled substance near a school, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance and having no drug tax stamp.

Per the plea agreement, all the charges against Ford were dismissed except for one count of possession of a controlled substance, which is a Class 4 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

Sentencing has been set for Jan. 30 in the York County District Court.