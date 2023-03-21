YORK – A convicted felon from Lincoln, who was caught with methamphetamine while in York County, has been sentenced to prison.

Pedro Morales, 24, was taken into custody by a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol after a traffic stop on Highway 34 in York County.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, the trooper stopped a vehicle, in which Morales was a passenger, for speeding.

While Morales was being searched, he told the trooper there was an open container of Captain Morgan and a BB gun in the passenger door, as well as a bong under the seat. Morales also said “due to his ankle monitor, he needed to be back in Lincoln by midnight.”

The trooper also found a bag, in which contained (along with Morales’ wallet and identification) K2, methamphetamine, marijuana, THC wax and small empty baggies.

A criminal history check, according to court documents, showed Morales was on parole through the Omaha Correctional Center. It also showed he has a history of possession of cocaine and methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person/defaced firearm.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.

This past week, Judge James Stecker sentenced Morales to a term of 1-2 years in prison with credit for two days already served in the York County Jail.