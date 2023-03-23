YORK – Ray Frausto, 33, of Edinburg, Texas, was arraigned this week in a case where he is accused of driving drunk in York County and being found with illegal, concealed weapons.

A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol when she saw a man walk out of a convenience store in York who appeared to be severely intoxicated. According to court documents, the deputy said he was allegedly unable to keep his balance and was stumbling. At that point, an employee of the convenience store approached the cruiser and said she, too, felt the man was severely intoxicated.

The deputy made contact with the man who was seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. While speaking, the deputy said she could smell the odor of alcohol coming from his person.

Another deputy spoke with the store employee who said the man was highly intoxicated and stumbling around the store. The cashier also said the “man tried to hit on the cashier as he was attempting to purchase alcohol,” according to the affidavit filed with the court. “The cashier refused the sale due to the man’s level of intoxication.”

The deputies noted the vehicle was running and the keys were in the ignition.

It is alleged Frausto failed to produce a form of identification and failed to exit the vehicle after a deputy asked him to do so. When he was ordered out of the vehicle, the deputies saw a knife in a sheath concealed on his waistband.

He was transported to York General Hospital for medical clearance due to his suspected high level of intoxication. While at the hospital, it is alleged in court documents that Frausto vomited on one of the deputies while being moved into the emergency room.

The defendant did not provide a sufficient answer regarding consent for a blood draw.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, a deputy found a handgun with a bullet in the chamber which was concealed in the center console of the vehicle. It was noted in court documents that Frausto did not tell deputies about either weapon.

A review of his criminal history showed a prior DUI conviction in 2021, a state felony conviction of failing to comply with sex offender duty to register (as a 10-year registrant) and a second degree robbery conviction.

This week, in York County District Court, he pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; driving under the influence with one prior conviction; refusal to submit to a pre-test; obstructing a peace officer; and carrying a concealed weapon.

A jury trial has been set for late summer.