Felon accused of having meth in York County

YORK – A convicted felon from Lincoln was allegedly caught with methamphetamine while in York County.

Pedro Morales, 24, has pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken into custody by a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol after a traffic stop on Highway 34 in York County.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, the trooper stopped a vehicle, in which Morales was a passenger, for speeding.

While Morales was being searched, he allegedly told the trooper there was an open container of Captain Morgan and a BB gun in the passenger door, as well as a bong under the seat. Morales also said “due to his ankle monitor, he needed to be back in Lincoln by midnight.”

The trooper also found a bag, in which contained (along with Morales’ wallet and identification) K2, methamphetamine, marijuana THC wax and small empty baggies.

A criminal history check, according to court documents, showed Morales was on parole through the Omaha Correctional Center. It also showed he has a history of possession of cocaine and methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person/defaced firearm.

Now that Morales’ arraignment proceedings have been held in York County District Court, a jury trial has been scheduled for mid-December.