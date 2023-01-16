Father, son charged with hauling drugs into York County

YORK – A father and son duo from California have been charged with hauling drugs into York County after they were stopped at a ruse check point on Interstate 80.

This week, James J. Glass, 39, and James M. Glass, 66, were arraigned on four felonies each.

According to court documents, deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were conducting a ruse check-point at the Bradshaw exit. Following strange driving patterns at that exit, deputies stopped the Glass vehicle.

Deputies noticed odd behavior when the older Glass said they were heading to a town that started with “Fort” and it might be in Nebraska or Iowa, he didn’t know. The two made different statements about their travel plans and appeared to be extremely nervous.

Loki, a canine deputy with the sheriff’s department, was deployed and alerted to the smell of controlled substances.

A search of the vehicle was conducted.

According to court documents, deputies found eight pounds of marijuana, 117 THC concentrate cartridges, 908 grams of THC wax, 32 containers of THC wax and $8,880 in cash.

Each has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

Both pleaded not guilty.

Jury trials have been set for late spring.