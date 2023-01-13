Farmers provided educational opportunities at York Ag Conference

YORK – The York Chamber of Commerce held its annual York Ag Conference at the Holthus Convention Center on Thursday featuring keynote speakers, vendors showcasing their products and services, and pesticide training.

York Chamber Director Madonna Mogul said there were 43 vendors and well over 400 attendees before the lunch hour. Mogul said this year they adjusted the schedule, making it one day rather than two days in response to vendor and attendee feedback.

“We wanted to get it down to one full day, a day that would leave an impact,” said Mogul.

There was also a slight change of the event name. In previous years, the event was called the “York Ag Expo;” this year it is the “York Ag Conference.” Mogul said the change of name communicates to the public that they are “focusing on the educational piece, which is then enhanced by the vendors.”

The morning kicked off with farmers’ coffee and chat followed by revolving expert Kim Slezak from the Nebraska Forest Service. She presented issues on wind, soil erosion, odors from confinement operations and snow blowing. She gave management recommendations for tree plantings and other tips to address the issues.

The second speaker of the day was Marissa Mann from Verdesian Life Sciences who visited with area farmers about regenerative agriculture.

The Holthus Convention Center was packed after the noon hour, as Channel 1011 News meteorologist Brad Anderson came to discuss weather in Nebraska and answer questions about this year’s drier climate.

“It’s great to be here in York County,” said Anderson. “Being involved with Pure Nebraska, I’ve been to York County many times, and it’s always been a great place. It’s more than just a stop on the interstate and it’s more than just a water tower.”

Anderson has provided daily forecasts and news for 1011 for over 27 years. He’s been involved with Pure Nebraska since 2012 when it first began and has reported daily forecasts and weather for that. The Iowa native said he never grew up on a farm, but his grandparents were farmers south of Storm Lake Iowa.

“What inspired me to enjoy weather and meteorology was my grandparents,” said Anderson. “They were always talking about the weather and always wondering what the weather was going to be, so that’s what got me involved at a young age. I just fell in love with it and I’ve been doing exactly what I’ve always wanted to do since I was 10 years old. ”

Dry conditions have been a major concern for folks in the area within the last year, said Anderson. He answered questions such as “will there ever be an end to the drought,” “how long will it last” and “are there other parts of the state dryer than others.” What Nebraska is experiencing this year is a La Nina season, which is a weather pattern resulting from the cooling of ocean water off the coast of Peru. Anderson refers to it as a “cold pool of air below average sea surface temperatures” whereas El Nino is the opposite and has above average temperatures. The phenomena can give us different weather conditions and allows meteorologists to track and predict weather conditions.

Anderson said this La Nina season began in 2020. This is Nebraska’s third winter with the pattern, which is unusual. La Nina normally lasts one or even two years, not three, Anderson said. He presented weather patterns dating back to the 1930s Dust Bowl. The most recent La Nina was between 2010 and 2012 when Nebraska experienced what meteorologists like to call a “flash drought,” meaning the drought comes abruptly. Before that, from 1998 to 2002 there was extreme drought across the state of Nebraska. 1988 and 1989 was another dry season, with shorter droughts before that.

Anderson stressed that not all droughts are caused by La Nina, these patterns are just “signals” for what is to come in the following years. Weather patterns can be unpredictable and flip dramatically in the coming months.

“There is hope that the La Nina weather could end late this winter or this spring, and then maybe we will get back into that normal precipitation pattern during the summer and the fall,” said Anderson. “We’ve had some relief especially in the north and northwest parts of Nebraska where they’ve had a lot of snow, so there have been some improvements there. Next week is looking a little more active where all of us could see a chance for rain or snow.”

Other revolving expert discussions were led by Dan Leininger with the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District who spoke about the importance of soil health and water conservation, and Rural Network’s Chad Moyer who visited with commodity brokers about the trends and factors that influence commodity trade.

Producers also had a couple of opportunities to take the certification recertification training for chemical and pesticide applications presented by the University of Nebraska Extension in partnership with the Pesticide Safety Education Program. The goal of the Pesticide Safety Education Program is to reduce the quantity and toxicity of pesticides used and promotes safer, more effective pesticide applications in order to: to protect human health, water, and the environment, and to reduce costs for communities, farms, ranches, and businesses. Producers were presented with educational materials and scientific information.

Jenny Rees from UNL Extension said the training was well attended with close to 105 attendees in the morning and 75 attendees in the afternoon.

Throughout the day, farmers, producers, and other attendees enjoyed agricultural discussion.

Mogul said, “The chamber is thankful for our fantastic sponsors including Cornerstone Bank, Central Valley Ag, Rural Radio Network, York County Visitors Bureau, Nebraska Extension York County, Midwest Bank, the York News-Times, York County Corn Growers, and Kroeker and Kroeker Insurance and Real Estate. My team also crushed it working with our speakers and collaborating with our vendors. This would not have been possible without all of them.”