When John Pullis was growing up in Michigan, one of ten children of Kenneth and Ann Marie, the family didn’t quite know what to think about their son’s choice of football teams or life goals.

“I loved Nebraska football,” Pullis said smiling. “I just remember loving the triple option. I played a lot of football with my brothers and my forte was to run the option to try and win our backyard games. I would be the one watching the Huskers play by myself on the small black and white TV in the kitchen, while the rest of the family watched Michigan and Michigan State.”

Pullis is passionate about options in another arena too – agriculture. Today he serves as an agronomist for a carbon agricultural company. His role is helping farmers and ranchers find options that benefit their pocketbook and improve their ag businesses through implementing practices that sequester carbon and help save soil and water resources. Carbon markets are another up and coming opportunity for young people looking for new careers in agriculture. Pullis has enjoyed this innovative industry and his role working with farmers and ranchers.

While Pullis loved Nebraska football during his formative years, when he was a kindergartener, he wrote down another love too, “My mom kept the paper. I wrote down that I wanted to be a farmer when I grew up.”

The Pullis family didn’t farm, but the outdoors were deeply valued by the family. He said his father, who served in the military, taught them all to balance work and play, “Growing up, I loved the outdoors and really appreciated nature. The worst thing my parents could do was give me a job inside. Everyone had chores to do and most of us had a paper route. We would ride our bikes delivering newspapers, even in the snow, before we could go to sports practice in the morning.”

He took that work ethic and curiosity for the natural world with him to high school where a science teacher inspired him, “For the first time, I fell in love with science. He had a big impact on my life and developed an excitement within me. We did everything from dissecting frogs and pigs to learning about what goes into all animal and plant life. That was the boost I needed.”

Pullis attended Oakland University in Southern Michigan, with a clear intent to go into an agricultural field. He chose the chemistry route and earned his Bachelor’s in Chemistry, “I investigated different graduate schools, always knowing studying soils was my ultimate goal. I fell in love with South Dakota State University in Brookings. There were beautiful farms all around there and everyone had an agricultural mindset. That’s where I pursued my Master’s in Soil Science.”

While he earned his master’s degree, Pullis also taught introduction to soils to undergraduate students, “I taught about the larger geologic aspect of soils and how they are formed. Then I worked on a thesis project looking at the impact of water stress, light stress, and nitrogen stress on corn and velvetleaf. We studied how plants react to stress and tied that back to chemistry looking at the impacts of different isotopes of carbon based on the types of stress the plants were undergoing.”

Pullis’s ag career has led him all over the world studying agriculture and new ways of preserving soil, water, and other resources. He said he is most passionate about carbon markets because they positively impact the rural areas he deeply cares about. Pullis hopes more kids can grow up loving college football and the outdoors, “Carbon markets are creating an opportunity for growers to make changes they may already be interested in and just haven’t been ready to make yet. These practice changes have positive agronomic benefits, and we are not sacrificing what is good for the soil and for the crops. We are working on an investment that has long-term benefits for the farm. What’s most exciting to me is seeing additional revenue flow into rural communities. That’s really the rewarding part for me.”