Recently, the Graze Master Group hosted a group of college students on a farm tour to discuss soil health and opportunities to maximize profitability while working in tandem with the environment. As part of our discussion, we always dig into the history of agriculture in relation to soil and water resources. Part of that discussion is also about historical events or periods that have impacted agriculture and in particular farm and ranch family businesses.

While civilizations have risen and fallen because of their agricultural practices and impact on natural resources, other economic occurrences have also dramatically impacted the health or demise of ag businesses. The U.S. Farm Crisis is one of those often-overlooked occurrences impacting our agricultural, social, and economic fabric. It’s so overlooked in fact, that it is being historically erased from the public consciousness. We found this to be true when we asked the question on the last tour, “How many of you have heard of the Farm Crisis?”

Not a single one of the college students present raised their hand. At this point we knew a history lesson was in order. Many of the students were farm “kids” as well. This tells me the issue of the Farm Crisis was buried or simply tiptoed around or forgotten. Yet, it’s a history that vastly shaped the agricultural system we live with today.

It begs the question; can we incorporate the history of the U.S. Farm Crisis into curriculum all across the country? I know in Nebraska we learned extensively about our state in the fourth grade. Perhaps this would be a natural time to incorporate a series on the Farm Crisis and its impact on culture, community, and the economy overall.

Iowa PBS produced a provocative documentary about the Farm Crisis that is available online for viewing at: www.iowapbs.org/iowapathways/mypath/2422/farm-crisis-1980s. This is a great effort by the producers to bring some of the Farm Crisis story out of the shadows. For those unaware of the details of this period that continues to impact agriculture today, the website gives an overview that I will share here, “The Farm Crisis of the 1980s completely altered the fabric of rural America. During the 1980s, American farmers confronted an economic crisis more severe than any since the Great Depression. Agricultural communities throughout the Midwest and across the nation were devastated. Families were forced from the land, lenders collapsed, and businesses on rural main streets closed — many to never reopen. It was a decade of turmoil and of activism.”

The website also outlines the impact on small communities during the crisis as well as the increase in rural murders and suicide and the lasting effects on the farm family, “The Farm Crisis of the 1980s accelerated a long-established trend of farmers leaving the land and farms being consolidated. In 1935, the number of farms in the U.S. reached an all-time high of 6.8 million. By 1990 there were only 2.1 million farms.Years have passed since the 1980s Farm Crisis. Most farmers who struggled and survived those tumultuous times remember the decade as a nightmare from which they could not awaken.”

The generation born and raised during this period are waking up to the aftermath of this nightmare. We are raising families today, some of them on farms and ranches. If you’re an educator, I welcome a discussion about how we can constructively introduce the Farm Crisis to the next generation in an academic environment. We also need to record stories that are deep inside the people who faced this crisis. Those who made it through the crisis are still with us and hearing about their journeys is important. Young people are also trying to understand why farming and ranching is so difficult to get into and the course the ag industry took. We owe ourselves and our descendants the information and resources they need to avoid at least some of the future crises we can control.

Nearly everyone, if asked if they know about WWII, the Depression, or other significant periods in our nation’s history, would most likely raise their hands. The Farm Crisis should be no different and continues to impact our lives and sustenance every day. When we’re informed about the past, we can farm, ranch, and lead rural communities through future crises and challenges more effectively.