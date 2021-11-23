Family raises funds for Peyton Parker Lane Playground, in memory of son

YORK -- The Peyton Parker Lane Playground is moving closer to becoming a reality with the help of Brett and Jill Speece of Friend. In honor of their son Isaac, Brett and Jill have helped raise over $30,000 towards the all-inclusive playground.

Eleven-year-old Isaac went to his heavenly home on Thursday, May 28, 2020, after a vehicle crash. Isaac, who was in a wheelchair at the time, was on a walk with his caregiver when a pickup, driven by an unlicensed driver, hit them and killed them both.

Now, Brett and Jill are memorializing Isaac through the all-inclusive playground being built in York.

Jill said, “The day before he passed, I saw April McDaniel had a post on Facebook about the Peyton Parker Lane Playground. We thought about contributing to the project right away.”

The Speece family has raised money with fall basket raffles, with the help of the community of Friend and Isaac's classmates from Friend Public Schools and their families.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“His classmates have been very involved with raising money and helping us heal. Isaac loved his classmates and they loved him,” said Brett.

Brett and Jill said this project has helped them focus on the positives through the grieving process.