Family loses all belongings in house fire west of McCool

YORK COUNTY – A family of eight lost all their belongings in a rural house fire west of McCool Junction, in the area of Roads G and 6, on Saturday morning, Aug. 6.

“Thankfully I woke up from all the popping and sounds coming from the garage, where the fire started,” said Chris Wize who rented the rural home. “If I wouldn’t have woken up right then, I don’t know what would have happened.”

Wize said he got out of bed and saw the garage was fire. He and his wife, Katie – along with their infant daughter – were able to exit the house.

“By the time we got out of the house, the fire was in the kitchen,” Wize said.

When fire crews arrived, the house was on fire and the property was a total loss in the end.

No one was injured in the situation.

Firefighters remained on the scene for hours.

The Wize family is a large one. “I’m just glad it was just the three of us at home Saturday morning, as the other kids were staying elsewhere. I can’t imagine what it would have been like getting all the kids out of the house with the fire spreading that fast.”

The Wize family includes a 15-year-old boy, an 11-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl and an infant girl. Donations are being sought regarding clothes for the kids – which can be taken to 1733 North Nebraska Avenue in York.

Wize, who is the wastewater director for the City of York, said they are currently staying in a hotel room in York and “just trying to figure out where we go from here. We lost everything but we are all OK, which is what matters.”

He said a fire investigator told him the fire likely started due to a power strip malfunction in the garage.

“Structural wise and damage wise, there’s no going back,” Wize said. “But again, we are OK and we will figure out where we go from here.”