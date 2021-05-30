Fallen soldiers remembered at Flanders Field in Greenwood

YORK -- As Memorial Day approached, members from the American Legion Auxiliary and Veterans of Foreign Wars planted red poppies and placed white wooden crosses at Greenwood Cemetery in York to portray Flanders Field. The poppies and crosses were made to honor fallen soldiers.

“The symbolism of the poppy began in France where a sea of poppies grew over the battlefields after World War I,” said American Legion member Marcia Witmer.

Although they are made of fabric, the poppies glow and make a striking display at Greenwood Cemetery.

Witmer has enjoyed her time being a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Witmer said, “Every week, helping and serving veterans is what I do.”

There are a total of 108 active members in the York American Legion Auxiliary and 51 active members in the York Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Witmer along with many others were planning to spend Memorial Day remembering the lives lost while “the poppies blow” as Canadian poet and soldier John McCrae wrote in his “In Flanders Fields” poem.