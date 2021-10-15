Fall harvest an important time to focus on safety, NPPD officials say

YORK – Fall harvest is well underway, as can be seen with all the machines in the fields and the trucks on the roads.

With the coming of fall harvest, officials with the Nebraska Public Power District are asking farmers to exercise caution and safety around power lines as they move their large equipment into and out of fields.

Large equipment getting close to, or hitting, powerlines becomes a significant hazard during the harvest season, says NPPD Transmission, Distribution, Construction and Maintenance Manager Scott Walz.

“If equipment operators don’t take the extra time to check for powerlines in areas where they are operating their equipment, it can be easy to make a mistake that results in severe or even fatal injury,” adds Walz. “If large equipment gets too close to a power line, electricity can arc from the line to the equipment.”

NPPD encourages equipment operators to keep their machines 20 feet away from powerlines to avoid the possibility of any electricity arcing from the line to the equipment.

“Taking the precautionary effort to look up and look out for powerlines can promote a safe work environment, and our hope is that everyone working this harvest season can do so in a safe manner,” says Walz.