Fairmont woman gets probation in cases involving meth possession

YORK – Whitney Haack, 35, of Fairmont (whose address has also been listed as Albion in court documents) has been sentenced to probation in two cases involving the possession of methamphetamine.

According to the affidavit filed with the York County Court, the York Police Department was dispatched to a local business on a report that possible illegal narcotics were found in a private company’s vehicle which is only to be used while conducting business.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The officer said in his report with the court that he was told Haack had been the only individual driving that vehicle that day. He said he tested the substance and it tested positive for methamphetamine. He said he spoke with Haack who told him it was not hers but she had had it in her pocket in the vehicle and admitted to possession of the substance.

She was also cited in a separate case involving drug possession, pleaded not guilty and was given a concurrent sentence with this particular case.

She was facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison and 12 months of post-release supervision.

This week, Judge James Stecker sentenced her to three years of traditional probation. She was also sentenced to three 30-day stints in jail, in the future, which can be waived if she is found to be in compliance with the terms of her probation.