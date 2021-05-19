Fairmont woman changes plea in meth case

YORK – Whitney Haack, 34, of Fairmont has pleaded no contest in a case involving possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony.

She changed her plea in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.

According to the affidavit filed with the York County Court, the York Police Department was dispatched to a local business on a report that possible illegal narcotics were found in a private company’s vehicle that is only to be used while conducting business.

The officer said in his report with the court that he was told Haack had been the only individual driving that vehicle that day. He said he tested the substance and it tested positive for methamphetamine. He said he spoke with Haack who told him it was not hers but she had had it in her pocket in the vehicle and admitted to possession of the substance.

A Class 4 felony carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison and 12 months of post-release supervision, upon conviction.

Other charges against her were dropped in return for her plea to the possession charge.

Sentencing has been scheduled for July 12.