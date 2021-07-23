Fairmont pool celebrates 50 years of summer fun

FAIRMONT -- Celebrating 50 years of dips and dives, the Fairmont Swimming Pool has become a family-friendly attraction in the area. Built in 1971, the pool is known for its golden history.

Manager of Fairmont Swimming Pool Wanda Moses said, “It takes extra work to take care of the pool. With its old filter system, the staff has to clean it out every night, but we take pride in it.”

The pool’s birthday was celebrated this past week with a family fun day.

Improvements have been made at the Fairmont pool in the last five years with newly installed waterslides and water activities the kids can take part in. There has also been talk of adding on to the pool in the near future and more exciting features.

Pool committee member Amanda DeLay said, “Our plan is to add more pool activities kids can enjoy like a rock climbing wall to keep them active.”

Moses said they average about 75 kids per day. To keep the pool safe and maintained, they have three lifeguards from Fairmont and nine life guards from Geneva who are attentive and interactive with the kids.

Moses said they have kids coming from all over. Even though they may come in as a stranger, they leave as a friend which is what makes this pool so special.