Fairmont man takes plea agreement in 15-felony case

YORK – A Fairmont man, who has had at least two residential addresses in York including the Living Water Mission, has taken a plea agreement in a case involving 15 counts of felony forgery and one count of felony theft.

Craig Cunningham, 51, appeared for a status hearing before York County District Judge James Stecker this week.

Court documents do not indicate who the victims were or what Cunningham’s offenses entailed, as he was issued a citation in lieu of arrest.

In the complaint filed against him, each count says he had “the intent to deceive when he falsely completed/made/endorsed a written instrument as part of an issue of money, stamps, securities or other valuable instruments issued by a government agency.”

Each count initially was a Class 3 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison, two years of post-release supervision and/or a $25,000 fine, upon conviction. The theft count was a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail, upon conviction.

This week, Cunningham took a plea agreement that resulted in one count of first degree forgery being amended to attempt of a Class 3 felony, which is a Class 4 felony, and all the other counts were dismissed.