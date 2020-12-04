 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fairmont man takes plea agreement in 15-felony case
0 comments

Fairmont man takes plea agreement in 15-felony case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse Stock 2

YORK – A Fairmont man, who has had at least two residential addresses in York including the Living Water Mission, has taken a plea agreement in a case involving 15 counts of felony forgery and one count of felony theft.

Craig Cunningham, 51, appeared for a status hearing before York County District Judge James Stecker this week.

Court documents do not indicate who the victims were or what Cunningham’s offenses entailed, as he was issued a citation in lieu of arrest.

In the complaint filed against him, each count says he had “the intent to deceive when he falsely completed/made/endorsed a written instrument as part of an issue of money, stamps, securities or other valuable instruments issued by a government agency.”

Each count initially was a Class 3 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison, two years of post-release supervision and/or a $25,000 fine, upon conviction. The theft count was a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail, upon conviction.

This week, Cunningham took a plea agreement that resulted in one count of first degree forgery being amended to attempt of a Class 3 felony, which is a Class 4 felony, and all the other counts were dismissed.

Cunningham pleaded no contest to the one remaining reduced charge.

He is now facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison and/or 12 months of post-release supervision.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 8.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News