Fairmont man says he’ll pay back forgery restitution after getting economic impact check

YORK – Craig Cunningham, 51, of Fairmont, who also has had addresses in York, says he will pay forgery restitution after he receives his economic impact check from the federal government.

Cunningham was sentenced this week in York County District Court.

He was originally charged with 15 Class 3 felonies, having numerous different victims (businesses in York). The details regarding the forgeries were not included in court documents.

Those counts were amended to one count of attempt of a Class 3 felony, which is a Class 4 felony, and all the remaining counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

It was determined that Cunningham owes $535.19 in restitution to a York bank which had covered the illegal charges for the two businesses in town that were victimized.

“He’s not employed, he is waiting on his economic impact payment which he hasn’t received yet. He will pay the restitution then,” said his attorney, Jon Thomas.

“You are 51, you are disabled and your prior criminal offenses include burglary, two assaults, a theft, a driving under the influence, criminal mischief and motor vehicle homicide,” Judge James Stecker said to Cunningham.