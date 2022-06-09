Fairmont man pleads not guilty to assaulting York County Sheriff’s deputy

YORK – Preston Smith, 21, of Fairmont, has pleaded not guilty to six charges in a case where he is accused of assaulting a York County Sheriff’s deputy, making terroristic threats and resisting arrest.

He appeared for arraignment this past week in York County District Court and a jury trial was scheduled for late October.

The case began when deputies were dispatched to a location on Recharge Road, upon the report that three men were having a physical fight. According to the deputy’s affidavit, when he pulled up, he saw a man vomiting next to a vehicle, a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a pickup and a third walked up to the deputy with his daughter next to him.

Another deputy arrived and allegedly Smith yelled at that deputy, telling him he was going to “shoot him in the face,” according to the affidavit filed with the court. The deputy asked Smith to place his hands behind his back, but he continued to yell and curse at the deputy, saying he wouldn’t comply.

The deputy who filed the affidavit said that as he grabbed Smith’s wrist to place it behind his back, Smith “turned his body toward the deputy and swung his left fist toward him.” The deputy said Smith “had vomit all over his arms so when I attempted a straight arm bar takedown, my hands were slipping. I conducted a modified arm bar takedown and turned to my right; as I did this, I could feel Smith’s left fist contact the right side of my face.”

The deputies had to pick Smith up to put him the cruise and help him sit properly on the seat, as well as put his legs inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

They transported Smith to York General Hospital “where he continued to yell profanities at me. When we arrived, he became uncooperative and demanding. “ They were finally able to get him into the hospital to be seen for his injuries. During the whole time at the hospital, he yelled profanities at law enforcement and medical staff, making it hard for them to do their jobs, the affidavit says. He kept getting within one to three inches of the deputies’ faces and he would not comply with commands to sit back down.

After he was medically cleared, the deputies had to carry him back to the cruiser due to him attempting to get them to stop trying to move him.

The deputies also allege he made several comments about hurting law enforcement.

They said in the affidavit that once he arrived at the county jail, Smith refused to move and had to be carried into the jail. While they were trying to uncuff his hands, it is alleged he hit the deputy again and as they left the cell, Smith kept yelling and kicking the door.

It is also alleged that Smith stated to one of the deputies he was going to kill him when he got out of jail.

It was also noted that Smith broke the deputy’s body camera when he struck him and the deputy experienced pain the next day, where Smith had hit him in the head.

Smith has been charged with assault of an officer, a Class 3A felony; terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony; resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor; obstruction of a peace officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor; criminal mischief, a Class 2 misdemeanor; and terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony.