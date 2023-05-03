The National Fire Heritage Center was established to preserve the history of America’s fire service and is pleased to announce the induction of Robert A. Burke of Fairmont into the Hall of Legends, Legacies, and Leaders (HILL) Class of 2023.

With more than 40 years of public safety service, Burke has served in a number of positions within the fire protection and hazardous materials preparedness communities.

Burke’s first spark of interest in firefighting began when he was a fifth grader at Belmont Elementary School in Lincoln.

Burke said, “My best friend’s dad from elementary school was a firefighter in Lincoln. He drove engine two out of Fire Station 2 in Lincoln and one day, there was fire at the house next door to us. The first engine that got there was the one my friend’s dad was driving. I saw him hook the hose to the fire hydrant at the top of the street, and I knew at that point, that was it. I wanted to be a firefighter.”

Burke's family moved to Illinois, where he graduated from Dundee High School.

Burke said, “I had to finish high school in Illinois and I was heartbroken. I had been with the same kids from elementary school to junior high and some of high school. When I look back on it, had we not made that move, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Burke’s experience with a volunteer fire department began when he was filling a dunk tank for a high school celebration. He spotted a fire hydrant several feet away and saw it as an opportunity to ask the West Dundee Fire Department if he could borrow a fire hose and a hydrant wrench to fill the tank. Burke said, “That rekindled that fire of the desire of wanting to be a firefighter.”

While he could not become a firefighter due to his age, Burke still spent time volunteering in other ways, such as painting, cleaning and getting familiar with the equipment.

Burke earned an associates in fire protection technology from Catonsville Community College in Baltimore County, Maryland and a bachelor’s in fire science from the University of Maryland. He has completed graduate work at the University of Baltimore in public administration.

Burke has served as a fire marshal with the University of Maryland, has command experience as chief officer and worked as company officer in both the career and volunteer fire service.

He has served as a Lieutenant for the Anne Arundel County, Maryland Fire Department; an assistant fire chief for the Verdigris Fire Protection District in Claremore, Oklahoma; deputy state fire marshal in the state of Nebraska; a private fire protection and hazardous materials consultant; an exercise and training officer for the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP) for the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, served as a HazMat Response Technician and HazMat Response Team member, and has been and educator and instructor for many years.

Burke was contracted 30 years with the National Fire Academy to teach the Chemistry of Hazardous Materials, Hazardous Material Incident Management, the Initial Response to Hazardous Material Incidents Hazmat programs, and Emergency Response to Terrorism: Basic Concepts. Burke has taught both on and off the campus of University of Maryland.

He’s taught classes in 42 different states. As he traveled the United States for both teaching and writing, he said the people who he had never met were already familiar with him through his writing in magazines and books.

For 35 years, Burke has written for Firehouse Magazine, where he researched historical incidents, wrote about leaders in hazmat, sought out human interest stories, and put a spotlight on hazmat teams from around the United States and one hazmat department in Canada. When writing about historical incidents or hazmat teams, Burke made it a practice to visit the locations and talk with people involved in person if available and visited teams that were spotlighted.

Burke is the author of 13 books that have been published and sold around the U.S. and other parts of the world including: "Hazardous Materials Chemistry for Emergency Responders" (three editions), "Counter-Terrorism for Emergency Responders" (three editions), "Fire Protection: Systems and Response, Hazmat Teams Across America" and "Hazmatology: The Science of Hazardous Materials" ( five volume set).

Burke dedicated "Hazmatology: The Science of Hazardous Materials" to Kevin Saunders, a motivational author, speaker and medalist of the 1988 Paralympic Games.

Burke said, “My first volume of the book was a history of hazardous material incidents that have occurred around the country. There’s no such book that exists anywhere else. It’s a one of a kind book. I called a friend of mine in Corpus Christi, Texas and I asked ‘Have you had any incidents in the past that were impactful that would be a good addition to my book of hazmat history. He gave me the website of Kevin Saunders that had written the history of a grain elevator explosion in Corpus Christi. He was injured by the explosion when it happened, was paralyzed from the chest down and is now confined to a wheelchair.”

Burke had the opportunity to meet with Saunders in person and chat with him over the phone about his experience.

Burke's efforts of writing for Firehouse have taken him to 36 states with multiple teams covered in some states. He said he received mail, email and phone calls with questions and comments to him from readers across the country and from other countries including England, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

In 2018, Burke was recognized for his accomplishments and contributions to the fire protection community, as he was inducted into the Firehouse Hall of Fame.

In a recent press release by the National Fire Heritage Center read, “We are honored to have Robert Burke join the distinguished class of inductees into the National Fire Heritage Center Hall of Legends, Legacies and Leaders of 2023.

Now in retirement, Burke loves to do yardwork, spend time with his wife Claire, and spoil his many great grandchildren and children.