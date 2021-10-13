Fairmont man dies from injuries in Highway 34 accident

YORK – York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka has confirmed that the driver of the pickup in the Tuesday accident at the intersection of Highway 34 and Road O has passed away.

Sheriff Vrbka said Wednesday morning that Kain Verhage, 18, of Fairmont was taken by helicopter to a Lincoln hospital following the Tuesday morning accident and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

“All of his family members have been notified so we can now release his name,” Sheriff Vrbka said.

The accident occurred at approximately 11 a.m., Tuesday, just north of the ethanol plant.

Sheriff Vrbka said a westbound semi was stopped in the westbound lanes, preparing to turn south, when Verhage’s small pickup struck the back of the semi.

York Fire and Rescue, along with the sheriff’s department, was dispatched to the scene. The pickup was destroyed and there was a fire in the engine compartment due to the impact of the collision.

York Fire and Rescue transferred Verhage to York General Hospital from which he was lifeflighted.

Vrbka said there were no indications as to why Verhage’s pickup rear-ended the semi, noting weather did not play a factor in the situation.

No one else was injured in the accident.