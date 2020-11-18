Fairmont man accused of first degree assault and child abuse

“The state of the house was deplorable. There was trash everywhere and clothes and toys completed covered the floor in each bedroom. Daniel took me to his bedroom. I could not see the actual floor,” the officer says in his report. “It was covered with clothing and trash. There were also concentrated THC containers and alcohol containers on a coffee table, completely accessible to either child. Also, on the coffee table and floor, were multiple cigarette butts directly accessible to both children. The bottoms of the 4-year-old’s feet were completely black, like she had been walking around on dirty floors for days. The children’s bedroom floor was covered in toys. The only part of the floor that was visible was right by the door approaching one of the beds. There were sticky fly traps hung on the ceiling that were completely full of flies. They were so full that dead flies had begun falling on the floor. There were also dead flies and fly feces stuck in cobwebs in the hallway.