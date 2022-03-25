Existing Mincks Park playground to be moved by community center

YORK – The playground that is currently at Mincks Park will soon be moved to the area in front of the community center, to make way for the all-inclusive playground that is coming this year.

This week, the York City Council approved bids for relocating the playground equipment and for surfacing in the area by the community center.

The accepted bids were both from Dostals Construction Company – the same contractor that put that playground at the Mincks Park in the first place.

The bids were $68,238 to move it and $51,940 for the surfacing at its new location.

By putting the playground equipment on the community center property, “nearly every resident in York will be within ½ mile of a park, which was a goal of the 2017 strategic plan,” noted York City Administrator Sue Crawford.

Ground will be broken in April for the very large all-inclusive Peyton Parker Lane Playground at Mincks Park. This move will find a different purpose for the existing equipment – and will ensure that every inch of play space in that area of Mincks Park is completely all-inclusive.

Another bid from Dostal’s was accepted, as well, for playground surfacing at the ballpark complete, with a price tag of $57,800.