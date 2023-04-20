EXETER – Savannah Horne, daughter of Ben and Connie Horne of Exeter, has been selected to attend American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State June 4-10 on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Savannah attends Centennial High School in Utica and participates in softball, basketball, track and unified bowling. She is a member of FFA, FCCLA, FBLA, Student Council and National Honor Society. Savannah is also a lifeguard in the summer.

Horne was selected by William Sullivan Legion Auxiliary Unit 218 in Exeter. She will study local, county and state government processes in this nonpartisan political learning.

Every spring, the American Legion Auxiliary Girls' State Program provides approximately 25,000 young women with a hands-on educational opportunity designed to instruct tomorrow's leaders in the privileges and duties of responsible citizenship.

Delegates receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and organize themselves into two mythical political parties. They then campaign, hold rallies, debate and ultimately vote to elect city, county and state officials. Once elected to office, delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties. Citizens not elected to office are given appointments and will attend meetings with the offices of their elected or appointed counterparts in actual state, county and city government.

Two outstanding citizens, known as "senators," are selected at each of the 50 Girls' State sessions across the country to represent their state at American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation held in Washington, D.C. in July.